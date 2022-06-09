  • Sam Burns shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns nearly holes out to set up birdie at RBC Canadian

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.