Sam Burns shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Burns hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Burns hit his 110 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Burns had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Burns's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.