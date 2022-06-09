Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Sahith Theegala hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Theegala's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.