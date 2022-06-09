Ryan Moore shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Ryan Moore hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Moore had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Moore hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Moore hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Moore's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.