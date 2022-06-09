  • Ryan Moore shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Ryan Moore makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Moore's near ace leads to birdie at RBC Canadian

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Ryan Moore makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.