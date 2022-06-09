Ryan Armour rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 2-over 72 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ryan Armour hit 10 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Armour finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Ryan Armour got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Armour to even-par for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Armour got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to even for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Armour hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Armour's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.