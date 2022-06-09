-
-
Ryan Armour rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 2-over 72 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open
-
June 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 09, 2022
-
Highlights
Ryan Armour dials in tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Canadian
In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Ryan Armour makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ryan Armour hit 10 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Armour finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Ryan Armour got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Armour to even-par for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Armour got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to even for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Armour hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Armour's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
-
-