Rory Sabbatini finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory Sabbatini hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 370-yard par-4 first, Sabbatini got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Sabbatini's 182 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Sabbatini hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Sabbatini's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Sabbatini had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.