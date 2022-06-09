Rory McIlroy putts well in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy hit 5 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 334 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Rory McIlroy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 15th, McIlroy chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, McIlroy hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.