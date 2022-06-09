Roger Sloan shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Roger Sloan hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Sloan had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Sloan's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Sloan's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Sloan's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.