Robert Streb shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Robert Streb hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Streb hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even-par for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Streb hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Streb to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Streb chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.