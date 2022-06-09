Robert Garrigus shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Robert Garrigus hit 8 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot onto the 146-yard par-3 green sixth, Garrigus suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Garrigus had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garrigus to 2 over for the round.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 3 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Garrigus chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Garrigus's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.