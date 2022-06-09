Ricky Barnes shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Ricky Barnes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Barnes's tee shot went 202 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Barnes had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Barnes chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Barnes at 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Barnes's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.