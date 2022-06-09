Richard S. Johnson shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Richard S. Johnson hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Johnson got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Johnson tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 5 over for the round.