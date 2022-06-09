Rasmus Hojgaard putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Rasmus Hojgaard hit 6 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hojgaard finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Rasmus Hojgaard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rasmus Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.

Hojgaard got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to even-par for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hojgaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Hojgaard's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Hojgaard reached the green in 4 and rolled a 41-foot putt saving par. This put Hojgaard at even for the round.