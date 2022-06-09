Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 12 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Cabrera Bello tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Cabrera Bello hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cabrera Bello at 2 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.