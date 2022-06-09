7-over 77 by Peter Malnati in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 143rd at 7 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Malnati got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 3 over for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 4 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Malnati tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 14 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 7 over for the round.