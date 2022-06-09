  • Paul Barjon shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Paul Barjon makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Paul Barjon sticks tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Canadian

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Paul Barjon makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.