Paul Barjon shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Paul Barjon hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Barjon hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Barjon's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barjon to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Barjon's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 2 over for the round.