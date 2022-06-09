Patrick Rodgers putts well in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Patrick Rodgers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Patrick Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Rodgers had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Rodgers's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.