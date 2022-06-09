Patrick Flavin putts well but delivers a 5-over 75 first round in the RBC Canadian Open

Patrick Flavin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Flavin finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Flavin had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Flavin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Flavin's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Flavin's tee shot went 134 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 76 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Flavin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flavin to even for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Flavin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Flavin to 2 over for the round.

Flavin got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flavin to 3 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Flavin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Flavin to 5 over for the round.