Parker McLachlin shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Parker McLachlin hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

McLachlin got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, McLachlin's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McLachlin's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, McLachlin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McLachlin to even-par for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

McLachlin his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McLachlin to 2 over for the round.

McLachlin got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 3 over for the round.