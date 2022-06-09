Nick Watney shoots 9-over 79 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Nick Watney hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day in 152nd at 9 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Watney had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 6 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Watney hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 4 over for the round.

At the 560-yard 15th hole par-5, Watney hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a two-putt triple bogey. This moved Watney to 7 over for the day.

Watney tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 8 over for the round.