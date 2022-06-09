Nick Taylor shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 eighth green, Taylor suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at even for the round.