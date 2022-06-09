  • Nick Taylor shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Nick Taylor makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

