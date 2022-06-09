Nick Hardy shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Nick Hardy hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Hardy got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hardy's 202 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Hardy hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hardy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Hardy had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.