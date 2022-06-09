Myles Creighton shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Myles Creighton hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Creighton finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Creighton got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creighton to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Creighton's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creighton to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Creighton had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Creighton to 1 under for the round.

At the 528-yard 11th hole par-5, Creighton hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Creighton to 1 over for the day.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Creighton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creighton to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Creighton's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Creighton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creighton to 2 over for the round.