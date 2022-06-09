Mike Weir rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 2-over 72 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

Mike Weir hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Weir finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Mike Weir had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mike Weir to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Weir had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Weir to even for the round.

Weir got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Weir to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Weir had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Weir to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Weir reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Weir to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Weir's tee shot went 190 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Weir reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Weir to 1 under for the round.