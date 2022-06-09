  • Mike Weir rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 2-over 72 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Mike Weir makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

