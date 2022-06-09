Michael Gligic putts well but delivers a 5-over 46 first round in the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Michael Gligic hit 3 of 8 fairways and 5 of 10 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his day in 155th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 314 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Michael Gligic chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Gligic's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 4 over for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 5 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.