Max Sekulic rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 5-over 75 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Max Sekulic hit 4 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Sekulic finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Max Sekulic got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Max Sekulic to even-par for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Sekulic's tee shot went 212 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Sekulic had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sekulic to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Sekulic got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Sekulic to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Sekulic's tee shot went 208 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Sekulic got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sekulic to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Sekulic's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sekulic to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sekulic had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Sekulic to 5 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sekulic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sekulic to 4 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Sekulic chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sekulic to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sekulic hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sekulic to 1 under for the round.