Max McGreevy shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Max McGreevy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, McGreevy had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to even for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McGreevy's 130 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.