Matthias Schwab shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Matthias Schwab hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 116th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Schwab hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

Schwab tee shot went 202 yards to the fringe and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 third green, Schwab suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwab at 4 over for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 10th, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.