Matt Wallace shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Matt Wallace hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Wallace had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace missed the green on his first shot on the 208-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Wallace chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wallace to even for the round.