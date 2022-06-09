  • Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Matt Fitzpatrick turned in a 6-under 64, placing him one stroke off the lead heading into Friday.
    Extended Highlights

    Matt Fitzpatrick’s Round 1 highlights from RBC Canadian

