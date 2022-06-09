-
-
Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open
-
June 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 09, 2022
-
Extended Highlights
Matt Fitzpatrick’s Round 1 highlights from RBC Canadian
In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Matt Fitzpatrick turned in a 6-under 64, placing him one stroke off the lead heading into Friday.
In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day in 2nd at 6 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick hit his tee at the green on the 203-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Fitzpatrick's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.
At the 208-yard par-3 third, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 6 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.
On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Fitzpatrick hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Fitzpatrick to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Fitzpatrick hit his 232 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
-
-