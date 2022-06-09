12-over 82 by Matt Every in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Matt Every hit 4 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Every finished his day in 154th at 12 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Every got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Every's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 7 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Every hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 6 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to 5 over for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Every had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Every to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Every had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Every to 8 over for the round.

Every got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Every to 10 over for the round.