Martin Trainer shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Martin Trainer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Trainer hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Trainer's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.