Martin Laird shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Martin Laird hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 116th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Laird hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 14th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Laird's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Laird got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 4 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.