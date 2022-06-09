-
Martin Laird shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open
June 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Laird uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Canadian
In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Martin Laird make birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Martin Laird hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 116th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Laird hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 14th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.
Laird got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even for the round.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, Laird's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Laird got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.
At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 4 over for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
