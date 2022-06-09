Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 248 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hubbard's 181 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Hubbard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hubbard had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.