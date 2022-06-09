Mark putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 first round in the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Mark Hensby hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hensby finished his day tied for 135th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Mark Hensby chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mark Hensby to 2 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Hensby hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hensby to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hensby reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hensby to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Hensby's his second shot went 29 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Hensby got a double bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hensby to 5 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hensby had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hensby to 6 over for the round.