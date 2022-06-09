  • Mark putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 first round in the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Mark Hensby makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Mark Hensby drains 13-foot birdie putt at RBC Canadian

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Mark Hensby makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.