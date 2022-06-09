Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the par-5 11th, Mackenzie Hughes chipped in his third shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.