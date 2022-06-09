Luke Donald putts well in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Luke Donald hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Luke Donald had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Luke Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Donald's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Donald hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Donald hit his 257 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Donald had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 under for the round.