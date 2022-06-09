Lee Hodges putts well in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Lee Hodges hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Lee Hodges had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to even for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Hodges hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hodges's 159 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.