Kramer Hickok shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Hickok had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Hickok hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Hickok's his second shot went 23 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hickok's 183 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.