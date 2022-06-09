9-over 79 by Kevin Stadler in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Kevin Stadler hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his day in 156th at 9 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Stadler got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 4 over for the round.

Stadler had a fantastic chip-in on the 146-yard par-3 sixth. His tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 5 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Stadler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stadler to 4 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Stadler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Stadler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stadler at 6 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Stadler's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

Stadler got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stadler to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stadler's 83 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Stadler to 9 over for the round.