Kelly Kraft shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Kelly Kraft hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Kraft chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Kraft chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kraft's 115 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Kraft's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Kraft had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Kraft got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.