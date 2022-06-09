Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 14th, Mitchell's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Mitchell had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Mitchell's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Mitchell's 78 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Mitchell hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.