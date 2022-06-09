  • Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Keith Mitchell makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Keith Mitchell bends in 16-footer for birdie at RBC Canadian

