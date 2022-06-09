Justin Thomas shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Justin Thomas hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Thomas's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Thomas's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.