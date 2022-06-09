Justin Rose putts well in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Justin Rose hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Justin Rose hit his tee at the green on the 203-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 50-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Justin Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Rose got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Rose's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Rose's 126 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 under for the round.