  • Justin Rose putts well in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Rose sticks approach to set up birdie at RBC Canadian

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.