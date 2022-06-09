Justin Lower shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Justin Lower hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Lower had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Lower to even for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lower's 185 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Lower hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Lower got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lower to even for the round.