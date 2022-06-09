Joshua Creel shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Joshua Creel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 116th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 1 over for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 146-yard par-3 green sixth, Creel suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Creel's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Creel chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 4 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Creel chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 3 over for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 4 over for the round.