Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Bramlett had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Bramlett's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 second, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Bramlett's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Bramlett stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 215-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bramlett hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.