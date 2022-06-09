7-over 77 by Jonathan Kaye in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jonathan Kaye hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kaye finished his day tied for 143rd at 7 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Kaye got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kaye to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Kaye his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Kaye got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kaye to 7 over for the round.