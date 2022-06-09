Jonathan Byrd putts well in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jonathan Byrd hit 12 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Jonathan Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Byrd's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.

Byrd got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 2 under for the round.

Byrd tee shot went 191 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Byrd to 1 under for the round.