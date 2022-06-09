Jonas Blixt shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jonas Blixt hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Blixt got a double bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Blixt to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Blixt's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Blixt hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.

Blixt missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Blixt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Blixt to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Blixt hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 4 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Blixt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blixt to 3 under for the round.