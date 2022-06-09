Johnson Wagner shoots 8-over 78 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Johnson Wagner hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Wagner finished his day tied for 146th at 8 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 1 over for the round.

Wagner got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Wagner to 3 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 4 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 second, Wagner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wagner to 5 over for the round.

Wagner got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 6 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Wagner got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Wagner to 8 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.